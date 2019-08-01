  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Hell on Pontifical Academy for Sciences

Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Pope Francis has appointed Nobel Laureate, Professor Stefan Walter Hell, to the Pontifical Academy for Sciences.

Professor Hell, a Romanian-born German physicist, was awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work on improving the resolution of microscopes. Read more

