Trinity Congregational Church becomes ‘cannabis HQ’

A growing number of Americans do not follow a religion. But chances are that the details of their lives — from their phones and their politics to their dinner plates and how they raise their kids — are still ruled by some sort of a religious impulse, says author David Zahl. Zahl is the founder Read more
Over the past decade, rash optimism that China was finally moving past the era of former Communist dictator Mao Tse-tung’s influence has given way to president Xi Jinping’s reconsolidating his power. One of the major ways he’s done that: persecuting religious believers. Demanding psychological submission to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), teachers in China are Read more
Most Americans know what an atheist is and why Christians celebrate Easter, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center. But only 20 percent identified Protestantism—and not Catholicism—as teaching that “salvation comes from faith alone” rather than through both faith and good works. Only 34 percent knew that according to Catholic teaching, the Read more
A worldwide network of 2,000 Catholic religious sisters marked the 10th anniversary of its efforts to combat human trafficking and slavery July 29. Speakers from the Talitha Kum organization headlined a United Nations panel on the eve of the U.N. annual observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. “Human trafficking is one of Read more