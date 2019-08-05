  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Trinity Congregational Church becomes ‘cannabis HQ’

Monday, August 5th, 2019

Michael Mayell has partnered with Abe Gray, the founder of New Zealand’s first cannabis museum, to create a cannabis institute in two heritage-listed buildings on Manchester St.

The former Trinity Congregational church will be used for the museum during the day, an education space Mayell dubbed “cannabis university” in the evenings. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,