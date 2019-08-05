  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Mother of man with Down syndrome wants prenatal testing banned

Monday, August 5th, 2019

Bill Gavin, 24, lives a simple, yet fulfilling life.

But if his mother had listened to the advice of health professionals when her prenatal test for genetic disorders came back positive 25 years ago, Bill would have been terminated. Read more

