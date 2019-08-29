  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
People who swear make better friends

Thursday, August 29th, 2019

Gail Gordon Donegan, a Democratic activist is among new appointees to the Virginia Council on Women.

She has a history of making derogatory attacks on Twitter, including telling author Cornel West to “f— off and die,” and making jokes about Catholics and Catholic priests and pedophilia.

She defended herself by saying “Psychological studies show that people who swear make better friends.” Read more

