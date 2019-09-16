Indiana Priest Offers ‘Confessions on the Go’ on a Golf Cart

A Catholic priest in Indiana is offering putting a new spin on confession—he’s offering it on the back of a golf cart.

Father Patrick Baikauskas is director of Campus Ministry at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. To better reach the faithful, he’s launched what he calls a “confession to-go cart.”

“If this is a really important sacrament let’s show it,” Baikauskas told WLFI News 18. “Let’s get out where the people are, where the students are [and] take this golf cart out and do confessions on the go.”

He added that while it was important to honor Catholic traditions, “we don’t want to be traditionalists.”

“We don’t want to be so stayed and so off-putting that we get stuck in the traditions without recognizing how we can bring them to people in a new way,” he said. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.