A Catholic priest who serves at St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in Amarillo, Texas, was pepper-sprayed while hearing confessions last week, according to a statement from the parish.

The parish said in a statement on Facebook that “someone dealing with mental health issues” sprayed rector Father Tony Neusch with the irritant while he was hearing confessions.

Police are investigating the incident. It’s unclear whether officers have identified a suspect as yet.

“I am okay and do not require medical attention,” Neusch said in the statement.

The cathedral has suspended its twice-weekly confessions, with priests only hearing confessions by appointment for the time being.

