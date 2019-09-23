Indonesia rethinks ban on sex outside marriage

Indonesia’s president has delayed a vote on controversial new laws that would have outlawed sex outside marriage.

They’d gained a lot of attention online, with the Australian government updating its advice for tourists heading to Bali.

Now President Joko Widodo says the new laws need more consideration and has delayed next week’s vote.

Bali’s a hugely popular destination, attracting millions of visitors each year.

There was criticism over the planned changes, with more than 500,000 people signing a petition urging the president to intervene.

The House of Representatives commission – which oversees legal matters in Indonesia – agreed on a final draft this week. Read more

