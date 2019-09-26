  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
A book defending free speech rejected for fear of hate speech

Thursday, September 26th, 2019

The claim a New Zealand academic’s latest book has been banned may be a little over-egged, but a publisher’s interpretation of international hate speech laws is an interesting example of the current global tensions between free speech and hate speech. Read more

