Euthanasia bill moves forward in committee stage

Thursday, September 26th, 2019

National MPs put forward around 20 amendments to ACT leader David Seymour’s bill on Wednesday night.

Unlike the last session, where MPs stayed voting until 1 am, the voting wrapped up at 10.30 pm.

Seymour’s chief opponent Maggie Barry,  was not in the House last night. Read more

