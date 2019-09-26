  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Church group crowdsources ‘I forgive you’ emoji design

Thursday, September 26th, 2019

Someone did something silly, and now you need a way to say they’re forgiven. How do you do that in emojis?

The Forgivemoji campaign encourages people to design an emoji that represents forgiveness. The team behind the campaign will then decide on the best entry and then submit it to the Unicode Consortium. Read more

