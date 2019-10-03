Religious discrimination bill so flawed it cannot be supported

The flaws in the Coalition’s religious discrimination bill are “so serious” it cannot be supported in its current form, the Sydney Anglican diocese has warned.

Bishop Michael Stead has warned the bill would force Anglican youth camps to host Satanist masses at its campsites and has the “perverse effect” of encouraging companies such as Qantas to threaten to withdraw sponsorship to justify restrictions on religious speech in cases like Rugby Australia’s sacking of Israel Folau.

In a separate submission, the Freedom for Faith group has claimed the bill fails a commitment by the prime minister, Scott Morrison, “that the law would not take faith groups backwards in terms of protection of religious freedom”. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.