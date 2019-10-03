Vatican financial control office director, four others suspended

Five Vatican employees, including the number two at the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF) and a monsignor, have been suspended following a police raid, the Italian magazine L’Espresso reported on Wednesday.

The scandal, affecting two departments at the heart of the Vatican, was the first after several years of relative calm in which reforms enacted by Pope Francis appeared to be taking root.

A Vatican spokesman said he had no immediate comment on the report.

On its website, L’Espresso published a picture of a police notice to guards at Vatican gates telling them not to allow in the five employees because they had been suspended.

The notice included photographs of the five, one of whom is a woman.

