Christians ‘give children Islamic names to avoid abuse in school’

Religious bigotry in Pakistan schools is forcing Christian parents to give their children Islamic names – according to a bishop there.

Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that Christian children and other faith minorities were using different names to prevent them from being subjected to abuse.

He said: “Many minorities give their children Islamic names so they will not be singled out as Christians and become potential targets for discrimination in primary or secondary schools or at the college level. Read more

