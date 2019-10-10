Fiji archbishop advocates nonviolence to help stabilize social unrest

In late September, thousands of schoolchildren stayed home from school in Suva, the capital city of Fiji, due to rumors of “public unrest” circulating on social media.

According to FBC News, people who started fake news stories likely intended to hurt the country “economically and politically” by creating panic and shutting down work.

Fiji’s religious leaders acted promptly to calm, instruct and stabilize the population, which is largely Protestant, Hindu, Roman Catholic and Muslim.

“Because of the 1987, 2000, and 2006 coups,” said Catholic Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, “Fiji has been labelled as a country with a coup culture. Read more

