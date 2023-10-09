Fijian Language Week: Celebrating culture, language and national pride

Fijians have a lot to celebrate this week – with the national rugby team advancing through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals and a special week dedicated to preserving language and culture.

Fijians in New Zealand have celebrated their culture and language during Fijian Language Week – Macawa ni Vosa Vakaviti – for 10 years.

This morning there were more celebrations after the flying Fijians qualified for the quarter-finals stage at the RWC in France despite a 24-23 loss to Portugal. Fiji is set to take on England in the early hours of Monday morning (NZT).

This year’s language celebrations officially kicked off over the weekend and included several church services around the country, including one at First Light Church, in Frankton, Hamilton. Read more

News category: New Zealand.