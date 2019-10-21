  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholic pastoral musicians gather for national conference

Monday, October 21st, 2019

The largest gathering of Catholic Pastoral Musicians in Australia was celebrated at the Catholic Leadership Centre in Melbourne from October 1-3.

Expert presenters offered keynotes, workshops, showcases, and over 45 dynamic breakout sessions to over 330 participants from all over Australia and New Zealand, covering a wide range of topics and musical genres. Read more

