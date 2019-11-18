Controlling anxiety course for trainee lawyers!

A university for trainee lawyers is to introduce a “controlling anxiety” module in an attempt to prepare students for the world of work.

BPP University Law School will also offer courses on “mindfulness on the go” and “managing your sleep” from the end of the month.

The private university, which has branches in London, Bristol, Cambridge, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, prides itself on creating graduates who are “career ready”.

It says that students leave the university “not just armed with academic theory, but also the context, skills and behaviours you need to succeed”.

Jo-Anne Pugh, director of programme design and development at BPP Law School, said the new courses are part of a series of initiatives to boost wellbeing and mental health services at the university.

It follows research published earlier this year by the junior lawyers division of the Law Society, which showed that stress and mental health issues among young lawyers were on the rise. Continue reading

