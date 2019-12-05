  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Hundreds visit Jallianwala Bagh massacre exhibition in Wellington

Thursday, December 5th, 2019

‘Punjab Under Siege’ an exhibition on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre curated by the Partition Museum of Amritsar, India concluded on Thursday, November 28 with hundreds attending it during the week-long event at Saint Peters Church in Wellington. Read more

