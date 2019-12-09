Find me somebody who has smoked 42 joints a day

Justice Minister Andrew Little, responsible for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, said discussion of people consuming 14 grams in a day was “fantastical”.

“I know people are saying, ‘Look, 14 grams means 21, or 42, or even more kind of joints a day’.

“It’s a bit like saying, ‘somebody who goes off to buy a bottle of vodka at 7 o’clock on a Friday night, is going to consume it there and then’.

“Find me somebody who has smoked 42 joints in a day and I’ll take the objection seriously,” he said. Read more

