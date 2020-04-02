Concerns raised about Gloriavale complying with lockdown

Concerns have been mounting that members of the Gloriavale Christian community are not adhering to the nationwide lockdown.

Those close to the exclusive, controlling Christian community 67km east of Greymouth told the Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust the rules were being ignored.

Police said they were working with the Gloriavale community to make sure its members followed the lockdown restrictions. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.