Intruders ransack historic priory in Dunedin

Monday, April 6th, 2020

Catholic Diocese of Dunedin staff are devastated after intruders smashed a wooden door at St Dominic’s Priory on Monday and ransacked parts of the Historic Places category 1 building. Read more

