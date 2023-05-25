Dunedin woman one of last to receive QSM

When Lynore Farry was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List, little could she have known she would be one of the last in a long line to receive the award from the late Queen.

Mrs Farry was awarded the QSM in the 2023 honours list, for services to the community, and officially received it from Dame Cindy Kiro at an investiture ceremony in Wellington yesterday.

The Dunedin recipient previously said it was humbling to receive the honour.

“You don’t do these things for your own personal accolades.” Read more

