Covid-19 – but the college Big Band played on

Sancta Maria College, in Flat Bush, has used social media to allow their Big Band to perform together during the current lockdown.

In the week before the lockdown, the school decided to cancel all music rehearsals while students also faced the potential cancellation of the most significant events in their school calendar.

Inspired by a suggestion from one of his students, music teacher Thomas Cho began making videos with the hope of keeping his students motivated.

“Some students were in tears as this was their time to shine after their long and hard work for the past few years.”

“I was very worried that this situation would make my students lose motivation,” he said.

According to Cho, it was particularly hard for the older students as the coronavirus pandemic risked cancelling the two big performances of their year, the KBB Music Festival and the Auckland School Jazz Band Competition.

Students from each part of the jazz band recorded their parts individually and sent them to Cho to compile.

“We are a student band, so after all, it took a while… but I am still very proud of my students for pulling it off.”

He says the group immediately took an interest in the project and have already planned another two performances.

Sancta Maria’s Big Band won a silver award for their performances in 2019 and 2018.

Last year the college’s annual Jazz Night featured combos such as the bronze-winning groups Melomaniacs and Beginner Jazz Combo, silver winning groups Junior Jazz Orchestra and The Septapollos, gold-winning combos “Midnight Quartet and The Octatonics”, gold-winning KBB Gala Invitee and Jazz and Blues Club Finalist SMC.

Watch and listen to the band Making Whoopee

