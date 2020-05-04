  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Andy Warhol’s “Sixty Last Suppers” was one of the Catholic artist’s last works

Monday, May 4th, 2020

Lifelong practising Catholic, Warhol’s spiritual side became more evident in his art in the 1980s.

The retrospective, which includes the artist’s iconic images of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup cans, also includes a 1986 work entitled “Sixty Last Suppers,” a large-scale compilation made up of repeated images of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper.”

A major exhibition of the artist Andy Warhol’s work is on display at London’s Tate Modern. While the doors to the museum are shuttered due to the coronavirus lockdown, interested would-be gallery-goers can check out this room-by-room tour of the exhibit here.

