Priest uses water pistol to maintain social distancing

A priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a water pistol to shoot holy water.

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church show Fr. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter.

He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus. Read more

