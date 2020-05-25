  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope Francis begs in Milan street, his cassock in tatters

Monday, May 25th, 2020

On a street in Milan, the capital of Italy’s Lombardy region, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis begs for alms, his cassock in tatters. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,