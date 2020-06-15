Trump praises former papal nuncio who writes of conspiracies, plots

President Trump praised former papal nuncio Archbishop Carlo Viganò in a tweet last week.

“So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it!” Trump tweeted, linking to a letter which the controversial former papal nuncio addressed to him on Sunday.

With that tweet, Trump introduced Viganò to a wider audience and returned him to the fray of American politics.

Viganò’s letter, written against the backdrop of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the protests after George Floyd’s death, praises Trump for combating the “deep state,” which Vigano alleges is trying to undermine the president.

“It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction,” Vigano wrote.

“It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom.”

Viganò went on to praise Trump for participating in the March for Life, his defense of religious freedom and for his controversial visit to the St. John Paul II Shrine last week.

He also claimed that “civil disturbances” in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody were provoked by “deep state” operatives because “the virus is inevitably fading” and “the social alarm of the pandemic is waning.”

Another of Viganò’s allegations is the existence of a “deep church” within Catholicism made up of “mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves.”

“They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those who want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches,” Viganò wrote.

He claimed restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were part of a Masonic plot to establish a new world order.

Viganò dismissed recent protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S. and around the world, claiming they were an instrument used to influence the upcoming presidential elections and “build a world without freedom.”

His letter to Trump was released four days after Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory denounced that visit, saying it was “baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles.”

The letter was published on 6 June 6 LifeSiteNews, a far-right website known for extremist views on abortion and homosexuality. It is also a regular sounding board for the pope’s critics.

Source

News category: World.