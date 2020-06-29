  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Miramar Peninsula Hosts Mid-winter Christmas

Monday, June 29th, 2020

The mid-winter Christmas in Miramar began with carols. The plan had been to sing in the civic area outside the Roxy Cinema.

Weather forced the event indoors, but spirits were not dampened as David Midland and Salvation Army Brass Band led the rousing mid-winter carols in the drier surrounds of the beautiful St. Aidan’s Church. Continue reading

