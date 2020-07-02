Goodbye eskimo pie

  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

The word Eskimo is about to disappear from New Zealand’s shelves.

Following in the steps of companies around the world that are removing racist or insensitive names and logos from their products, Tip Top and Pascall confirmed on Wednesday that the word seen as derogatory by Inuit will soon be history. Read more 

