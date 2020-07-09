Hong Kong: Facebook and WhatsApp ‘pause’ police help

Hong Kong’s Facebook and WhatsApp laws have drawn criticism from around the world.

Several countries, including the UK, have criticised China for imposing new security laws, which they say threaten the territory’s long-standing autonomy.

Facebook said it would stop considering the requests, “pending further assessment” of the human rights issues.

No personal information about users in the region was held at or disclosed from its Hong Kong office, it added.

“We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and support the right of people to express themselves without fear for their safety or other repercussions,” Facebook said. Read more

