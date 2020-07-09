The little ventilator that could

Christchurch-based anaesthetist John Hyndman is no stranger to complicated medical machines. He’s used them for decades.

But he prefers them when they are working properly. Otherwise, they are kind of scary. Particularly for his patients.

So he was shocked when, in the early 2000s, he was doing voluntary work in small hospitals in the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, and he found himself trying to work with patched-up anaesthetic machines originally sent over from New Zealand and other developed countries. Read more

