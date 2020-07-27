Catholic cleric resigns after officiating same-sex marriage of two lesbians

A Catholic cleric who officiated the civil union of two lesbians at a ceremony in Rome has controversially resigned from his post.

On July 11, Father Emanuele Moscatelli, from the former pastor of the Church of St. Lawrence the Martyr in Sant’Oreste, presided over the wedding of two close friends identified as Beatrice, 50, and Francesca, 38 in the Italian press.

The pair were eager to enter into a civil union and enjoy the legal benefits that come with marriage.

A few days prior to the ceremony, Father Moscatelli even sought out the approval of the mayor of the Rome province, visiting the municipal registry to ensure he could conduct the service.

