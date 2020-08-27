Indonesian archbishop joins mosque groundbreaking ceremony

A Catholic archbishop has taken part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Muslim mosque in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, calling it “a ‘groundbreaking’ symbol of interreligious harmony.”

Archbishop Agustinus Agus of Pontianak was among five local officials and religious leaders to attend the event on Aug. 21 in Landak district.

West Kalimantan police chief Remigius Sigid Tri Hardjanto laid the first stone for the Nur Aman Mosque located on the grounds of the district police headquarters. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.