Mike Pence conflates “Jesus” and “Old Glory”

Does this sound vaguely familiar?

“Let’s run the race marked out for us. Let’s fix our eyes on Old Glory and all she represents. Let’s fix our eyes on this land of heroes and let their courage inspire. And let’s fix our eyes on the author and perfecter of our faith and freedom and never forget that where the spirit of the Lord is there is freedom — and that means freedom always wins.” (Mike Pence)

“Let us run with endurance the race set out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. (Hebrews 12.)

Mash-ups of religion and national identity have cropped up throughout U.S. history, although experts argue that it has emerged with particular fervour under Trump.

