Catholic priests kick off first international organ festival at Rome’s Pantheon

The first international organ festival will be held under the nearly 2,000-year-old dome of Rome’s Pantheon and above the relics of early Christian martyrs.

The melodies of Johann Sebastian Bach and other composers will be played on the organ this month in an effort to use beauty to reconnect people with the mystery of God.

The Pantheon’s International Organ Festival seeks to create an artistic program that is both catechetical and an entryway to the mystery of Christ, according to the priests organizing the event.

“God is the perfection of beauty and every time man realizes something beautiful he participates in a certain way in the mystery of God,” Msgr. Franco Sarzi Sartori said. Read more

