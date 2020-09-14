Ex-Salvadoran colonel jailed for 1989 murder of Spanish Jesuits

A former Salvadoran army colonel who served as a government security minister has been sentenced to 133 years in prison after being found guilty of the murder of five Spanish Jesuits who died in one of the infamous atrocities of El Salvador’s 12-year civil war.

Judges at Spain’s highest criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional, on Friday convicted Inocente Orlando Montano, 77, of the “terrorist murders” of the five Spaniards, who were killed along with a Salvadoran Jesuit and two Salvadoran women 31 years ago. Read more

