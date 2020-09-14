Nathaniel Report: Be informed about Referenda

End of Life Choice Act (EOLC) Referendum, is one of two referendums being held alongside the October 17 New Zealand General Election.

The New Zealand Catholic bishops’ Nathaniel Centre for Bioethics is providing a series of weekly briefs for parish newsletters.

The first brief says:

The End of Life Choice Act is not an option of ‘last resort.’

It will not just apply to the ‘exceptionally difficult cases’.

It does not require that a person first make use of available treatments or counselling, nor that they first receive palliative care.

A person does not need to be in physical pain.

If euthanasia becomes legal in NZ, people will access it because they think they lack other choices.

Even though quality palliative care is effective, there is no corresponding legal right to access palliative care.

Under current law, people can already say ‘no’ to treatments and can receive whatever level of pain relief they need. These days, no-one need die in pain.

The EOLC Act is badly drafted and seriously flawed. Whatever one’s views about the idea of euthanasia, it is not ‘compassion’ to vote for a dangerous law.

The latest issue of the Nathaniel Centre Report is also available online.

It has articles that include scrutiny of the euthanasia and cannabis referendums.

Click here to read Nathaniel Centre Report 61 in PDF format.

Meanwhile in Australia several states are also debating whether to legalise euthanasia.

The state of Victoria, where voluntary assisted dying (VAD) was legalised a year ago, has reported more than ten times the anticipated number of deaths.

Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board reported 124 deaths by assisted suicide and euthanasia during its first year.

