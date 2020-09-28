Family First charity decision headed to Supreme Court

The decision that Family First New Zealand is eligible to be registered as a charity is being taken to the Supreme Court.

The Attorney-General has asked the court to hear its appeal against a Court of Appeal decision that the “family values” advocacy and education group qualifies for charitable status.

Family First was among many groups affected in a review of charities. Registration as a charity can have benefits including tax advantages and eligibility for funding.

The High Court decided it did not qualify but the Court of Appeal decided it did. Read more

