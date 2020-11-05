Cardinal George Pell description ‘inappropriate’: ABC

The ABC says it was inappropriate for its news channel to call Cardinal George Pell “disgraced” during a news bulletin last month. But the channel stopped short of apologising for the mistake.

The public broadcaster posted a brief statement on its corrections and clarifications page online on Monday afternoon. They acknowledged that it was “inappropriate” for its news channel to describe Cardinal Pell as “disgraced” in the bottom of the screen text during a news bulletin on Oct 1.

“The ABC recognises this was inappropriate in light of his successful appeal and acquittal by the High Court of his previous conviction for child sexual abuse,” the ABC said in a post titled Cardinal Pell.

News category: News Shorts, World.