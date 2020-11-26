Berlin ‘House of One’ promotes ecumenism between Christians, Muslims and Jews

According to the leaders of the ‘House of One’ project, the aim is to “make tangible that religions can be an asset – putting a model of a peaceful coexistence opposed to all atrocities committed in the name of religion.”

The ecumenical project has not only received the support from personal donors and private companies from several countries and backgrounds, but has been sponsored by the German government’s Ministries of Interior and of Environment with 10 million Euros.

Other sponsors are the city of Berlin, the European Union university Erasmus+ programme, and other public institutions, think tanks and foundations.

Once it is finished, the building will have a church, a synagogue and a mosque, all connected by a central room.

News category: News Shorts, World.