Massive increase in pokie-machine profits recorded

There has been a huge $130,661,758 increase in pokie-machine profits this year.

Te Tari Taiwhenua – the Department of Internal Affairs – is linking September’s 116 percent increase on the June quarter to the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

A Te Tari Taiwhenua spokesperson says the September quarter figures are higher than any of the June quarter figures for the past five years.

The increase is linked to regained access to level four venues when lockdown ended, the spokesperson says.

Under the level four restrictions, the pokie-machine venues were closed for seven to eight weeks.

The massive increase was also influenced when the Auckland region moved back into alert level three lockdown, the Te Tari Taiwhenua spokesperson says.

The pokie-machine profit for the September 2020 quarter was 8.1 percent higher than forecast. The forcast was based on the March 2020 quarter and historic gambling patterns.

Te Tari Taiwhenua is changing the way it structures and presents gambling data.

In doing so, it aims to increase its usability for more audiences to offer additional opportunities for understanding the wider gambling sector.

It also releases quarterly statistics in its role as regulator for gambling.

The Ministry of Health funds and coordinates problem gambling services.

For free and confidential information call 0800 654 655 or see the ministry’s website.

