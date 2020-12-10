Cardinal Dew replaces Bishop Dunn as bishop’s conference president

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) has appointed Wellington Cardinal John Dew as its president.

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn stepped down from the role at the end of his three-year term and because of health reasons.

Hamilton Bishop Stephen Lowe was also appointed vice-president and secretary of the conference.

Auckland Auxiliary Bishop Michael Gielen was given responsibility for Youth and Young People and the Bilateral Dialogue with the Anglicans. Read more

