Meningococcal vaccine too expensive, principal says after 6-year-old’s death

Tamariki close to a “lovely boy” who died from meningococcal disease cannot get the vaccine because of cost, according to the 6-year-old’s principal.

Takarua Ngakuru​, 6, from the rural Northland town of Tautoro​, died on February 13 from what has now been confirmed as meningococcal disease, although the strain is unknown.

After his death, whānau considered vaccinating their children against meningococcal disease, but could not afford the cost of $180 per child, Tautoro School principal Tracey Simeon​ said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.