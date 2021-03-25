Scouts and parish kids write meditations for this year’s Vatican Way of the Cross

Pope Francis chose a scouting group from central Italy and kids from a Roman parish to prepare the meditations for this year’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross at the Vatican.

The Vatican announced Tuesday that the Agesci “Foligno I” Scout Group in Umbria, made up of 145 young people between the ages of eight and 19, has composed the meditations for the 2021 edition of the Way of the Cross with Pope Francis.

An additional group of around 500 kids from the First Communion and Confirmation catechism classes at the Rome parish of the Holy Martyrs of Uganda have also helped prepare the meditations, the Vatican said.

