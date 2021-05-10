  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Andy Warhol’s Life Revolved Around Sex, Drugs—and Catholicism?

Monday, May 10th, 2021

Andy Warhol is synonymous with Pop art and celebrity, Campbell’s Soup and Marilyn Monroe—but one driving force in the artist’s work that people may not know about is Warhol’s relationship to Catholicism. Read more

