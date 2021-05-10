LifeSiteNews removed from Facebook for violating COVID-19 misinformation policies

The ultraconservative website LifeSiteNews has been removed from Facebook, with the tech giant accusing the group of violating policies regarding COVID-19.

LifeSiteNews, an often faith-themed website that Snopes.com describes as “a known purveyor of misleading information,” announced the Facebook ban on its own website May 4.

“Facebook has just permanently banned LifeSiteNews’ Facebook page,” the announcement read. “This apparently is not a temporary measure: It is gone for good.”

The announcement quoted LifeSiteNews marketing director Rebekah Roberts, who framed Facebook’s decision as “another case of Big Tech silencing free speech on their platform.”

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of LifeSiteNews’ page to Religion News Service on Wednesday, saying, “we have removed this page for repeatedly violating our COVID-19 policies.”

News category: News Shorts, World.