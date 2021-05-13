  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Vatican creates group to study separating mafia from the Catholic Church

Thursday, May 13th, 2021

The Vatican’s human development office has created a working group on the topic of the expulsion of criminal organizations from the Catholic Church.

The eight-member group will study the ex-communication of the mafia, offering support to bishops around the world Read more

