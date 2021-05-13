Vatican creates group to study separating mafia from the Catholic Church

A friend sent me some photos of a spectacular sunrise over Wellington. The crimson glow on the sky and harbour progressed to orange and deep purple before it faded to a promise of rain. That sunrise was my prayer for Read more
The Tablet reported last week that the New Zealand bishops are now – like so many other English-language episcopal conferences – thinking about a new translation of the scriptures for use in the liturgy. This is a process that is Read more
Pope Francis on Tuesday instituted the new lay ministry of catechist, with the apostolic letter Antiquum ministerium (“Ancient ministry”). You might have questions about what this ministry is and who it is for. What is the instituted ministry of catechist? Read more
Contemporary worship music is often banal. No matter the content, the form by itself trivializes what takes place in the liturgy. We keep trying to put asunder what God has joined together—medium and message, form and content—but invariably the divorce Read more