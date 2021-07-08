Respect Life Sunday now Support Life Sunday

The annual Respect Life Sunday event promoted each October by the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand will be renamed Support Life Sunday. This is to better reflect the active work Catholics need to do to help people facing significant life decisions.

The country’s Catholic bishops have approved the change in name and emphasis with a call for the faithful to show their love for life in deeds as well as words.

Support Life Sunday this year is Sunday 10 October. Its theme will be Honouring and Supporting Health Carers.

Bishop of Hamilton Stephen Lowe, the Secretary of the NZ Catholic Bishops

Conference, says the term "respect life" can seem passive.

