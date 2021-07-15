Boris Johnson: ‘I would count myself a very bad Christian’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently got married in Westminster Cathedral and quoted from the Psalms in a media interview weeks later, hailed Christianity as “a superb ethical system”.

But he added that he would count himself “as a kind of very, very bad Christian.”

A friend of the prime minister reportedly told several news outlets that he suspected that Johnson believed in a “pre-Christian morality system with a multitude of gods and no clear set of rules.”

So when The Times put this to Johnson, he responded, “Christianity is a superb ethical system and I would count myself as a kind of very, very bad Christian. No disrespect to any other religions, but Christianity makes a lot of sense to me.”

News category: News Shorts, World.