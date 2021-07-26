No Blacks, no Asians, no Indians: Sexual racism on New Zealand’s dating scene – and how apps are making it worse

Dating apps may be making bigotry worse in New Zealand.

Meet Jared*. He’s in his late 30s, plays sport, has a secure job and great friends, and lives in a pleasant flat north of Wellington.

For Kiwi women on the lookout for an eligible bachelor, he ticks a lot of boxes.

But since moving to New Zealand in his early 20s he’s not had much success on the dating scene, and he thinks he knows why – because he’s Fijian-Indian.

“On dating apps, a lot of girls write ‘no black guys, no Asians, no Indians’ – that kind of thing,” Jared explains. Read more

